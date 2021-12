Rihanna kaum zu erkennen: Madame Tussauds erntet Spott

Wow, Madame Tussaud’s — this is one of your celebrity wax figures? Can you guess who this is?



It’s supposed to be Rihanna ! It doesn’t look like her at all. (They say it is for the wax museum in Berlin – not the New York City one!)



Is this is a stunt for #Rihanna or just bad? pic.twitter.com/ZNL7x8H6cg