CO2-Fußabdruck von Kleidung: Emma Watson erfindet Test

Le Bristol makes its own honey on the roof! 🇫🇷 🐝 ❤ The @edun trousers are created by artisans in Burkina Faso, featuring a zipper made from recycled brass. EDUN is building long-term, sustainable growth opportunities by supporting manufacturers, community-based initiatives and partnering with African artists and artisans. Top is @breelayneofficial and made in downtown LA by local artisans from mesh and lined in silk. Both materials were leftovers discarded by other designers, and were bought to recycle and repurpose in new garments. For every item sold, a tree is planted. Bag made in a family-owned factory in Alicante, Spain by @m2malletier. The factory was opened in 1981 by shoe designer Jaime Romero and his wife. Today, 25 artisans from the local town of Sax work in the factory and have been working there for at least 15 years. Everything is handcrafted using skills and traditions which have been passed down generations. Shoes @creaturesofcomfort, crafted in a small factory just outside of Florence. Creatures of Comfort recently participated in #womentogether and #whyimarch campaigns donating a portion of its proceeds to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU and SPL Center. The brand is also participating in a campaign headed by Women for Women International that supports women in war zones. @shiffonco jewellery made in New York City. Half the profit from Shiffon's pinky ring collection and 10% of profits from all other Shiffon products directly fund seed grants for female entrepreneurs and companies that promote the well-being of women. Through partnering with One Young World, Shiffon has been able to reach a growing group of young innovators across the globe. All fashion info verified by @ecoage All beauty brands are cruelty-free and formulated using both natural, mineral and organic ingredients. Beauty info verified by @contentbeauty