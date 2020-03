Letzte Nachricht an die erste Liebe: The Unsent Project macht es möglich

View this post on Instagram

In some ways The Unsent Project happened to me on accident….. It was a post I made on tumblr 3 years ago that exploded into something I never dreamed it could be. This year I am producing 20 #unsentproject resin collages. Each collage will be a single color and will display the most memorable submissions of that color. Displayed in a room they will mirror the original rainbow collage. I can feel myself expanding in new directions and in a lot of ways the project feels like it’s own entity. I am excited to have a physical body of work for this project so that online connection we have all made can extend in person. So far I’ve made the brown, orange, and purple collages. Next I’m working on light pink and pink. For the next 24 hours only I’m doing buy 1 get 1 on Unsent Project stickers to help fund resin and panels for the next two collages. This project has always been collaborative and I hope you guys will support me in bringing The Unsent Project to the physical world. Thank you and happy happy happy January. Also, thank you @yourgirlmark for this warm photo.