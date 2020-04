Lamas im Video-Call: So will eine Tierfarm im Silicon Valley Spenden sammeln

View this post on Instagram

Paco the Llama can be a part of your next corporate meeting! 😍 . @thesweetfarm in Half Moon Bay has a new “Goat 2 Meeting” program, where one of their “Animal Ambassadors” join your virtual meeting for a cameo or a tour of the sanctuary! . It’ll probably make meetings a lot more productive, honestly 🤔 . . . . . . . . . . . . #animals #llama #cuteanimals #animalsanctuary #thesweetfarm #halfmoonbay #bayarea #california #zoom #zoommeeting #meeting #meetings #meetingwiththeboss #goat2meeting #belikepaco #pacothellama #virtualmeeting #goodnews #shelterinplace #socialdistancing